Jean Marie Baker

AUBURN - Jean Marie Baker, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, December 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, Jean was a proud and devoted mother of 10 children. She was predeceased by her parents, Susanne and Andrew Murphy, husband Richard Baker and daughter Darlene.

Jean retired from Cornell Cooperative Extension after 25 years of employment. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her 10 children, spending time with her 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She treasured every moment with her family and loved the holidays.

Always putting others first, Jean had a huge heart. She loved baking, cooking, shopping and interior decorating. She had a phenomenal sense of style and always wanted to look her best.