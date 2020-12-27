Jean Marie Baker
AUBURN - Jean Marie Baker, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, December 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family.
A lifelong resident of Auburn, Jean was a proud and devoted mother of 10 children. She was predeceased by her parents, Susanne and Andrew Murphy, husband Richard Baker and daughter Darlene.
Jean retired from Cornell Cooperative Extension after 25 years of employment. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her 10 children, spending time with her 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She treasured every moment with her family and loved the holidays.
Always putting others first, Jean had a huge heart. She loved baking, cooking, shopping and interior decorating. She had a phenomenal sense of style and always wanted to look her best.
She is survived by her loving children Lynette (Jack) Gillespie, Kelly Baker, Dale Baker (Heather O'Grady), Keith (Jodi) Baker, Tracie Baker-Murphy, Jami Baker (Sara Fagan), Nikki Baker, Rocky (Michelle) Purcell and Brandi Baker. Her 17 grandchildren include Arianna Jean, Isaiah, Jaydyn, Chayce, Jaylen, Liam, Jonelle, Alyvia Kaitlyn, Lucas, Colin, Tom, Erin, Mikey, Alyssa, Rob and Craig. She is also survived by two sisters Debbie (Dave) Howansky, Sue (Ken) Ferris; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The foundation of the family, Jean was the glue that kept us together and will forever be in the hearts of those that she loved.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, from 5-7 p.m., at Pettigrass Funeral Home at 196 Genesee Street. All NYS COVID regulations will be enacted and enforced. Jean's Mass of Christian burial will be held this Tuesday (Dec. 29) at 12 p.m., at St. Mary's Church in Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where Jean will be led by a horse drawn carriage procession. All flowers may be sent to Pettigrass Funeral Home.