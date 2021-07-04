FOSTERVILLE, NY - Jean Marie Ryan (Greagan), born March 2, 1957 passed away unexpectedly June 23, 2021 after a brief illness. Jean was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. She was a very kind and caring person who always put others needs before her own. She loved gardening, going for walks and swimming in her pool but most of all she loved her family especially her beloved granddaughter, Kaydence. She will be sorely missed.