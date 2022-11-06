 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeanette Bond

  • 0
Jeanette Bond

Jeanette Bond

AUBURN - Jeanette Bond passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022 with the love and support of her children always by her side.

Jeanette is survived by six children, Sherdi McCormick of Mullins, SC, Scott Rowland of Los Angeles, CA, Tammy Crowe of Romulus, NY, Christine Bond of Menasha, WI, Clifford Bond, Jr. of Auburn, NY, and Gina Morris of Jordan, NY. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Jeanette was a longtime resident of the Auburn and Seneca Falls area. She was proud of her career in the hospitality industry where she was known and loved by many. She remained a devoted New York Mets and Washington Commanders fan and following her retirement she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren and her passion for sports.

Following her request there will be no calling hours or service.

Jeanette will always be remembered for her strength, hard work, and love of family. She is holding hands with Tracy again, watching over all of us still.

Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY has charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News