Jeanette Bond

AUBURN - Jeanette Bond passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022 with the love and support of her children always by her side.

Jeanette is survived by six children, Sherdi McCormick of Mullins, SC, Scott Rowland of Los Angeles, CA, Tammy Crowe of Romulus, NY, Christine Bond of Menasha, WI, Clifford Bond, Jr. of Auburn, NY, and Gina Morris of Jordan, NY. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Jeanette was a longtime resident of the Auburn and Seneca Falls area. She was proud of her career in the hospitality industry where she was known and loved by many. She remained a devoted New York Mets and Washington Commanders fan and following her retirement she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren and her passion for sports.

Following her request there will be no calling hours or service.

Jeanette will always be remembered for her strength, hard work, and love of family. She is holding hands with Tracy again, watching over all of us still.

Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY has charge of arrangements.