Jeanne J. Gurak

AUBURN - Jeanne Gurak, 76, passed away on May 13, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her family. Born on April 5, 1945, she was a life resident of Auburn, and the daughter of the late Edward and Phyllis Wawrzaszek.

Jeanne attended St. Hyacinth School and Central High School. She was a graduate of Auburn Community College and SUNY Oswego. She was a dedicated teacher for the Weedsport Central School District, retiring after a career that spanned more than 30 years and many grade levels.

Jeanne was a life-long communicant of St. Hyacinth Church, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Beautiful Years Club, and the Polish Falconettes. She was an avid Yankees fan, but most of all she enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and was their biggest fan. She spent many hours sitting on the sidelines and in the bleachers cheering them on. She was an animal lover and when a stray cat showed up at her house, it became part of the family. She was also passionate about caring for the birds in her yard, feeding them year-round.