Jeanne K. Hogan

Oct. 9, 1927 - Jan. 6, 2023

AUBURN - Jeanne K. Hogan entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hudson Falls, NY, on Oct. 9, 1927, the second of five children, to James and Marjorie Killian.

Jeanne graduated Cum Laude from The College of St. Rose in 1949 with a BA in English, followed by an MS from University at Albany, and married her high school sweetheart, Jack Hogan, in 1951.

Together, they relocated to Auburn and raised 12 children, including seven sons: Tom (Mary Beth), Jay (Patty), Rich, Mike (Lisa), Jim (Sheri), Joe (Micki), and Patrick; five daughters: Kathie (Pat) Collier, Jeanie (Tom) Lewis, Marianne (Mark) Sabine, Margie (Ted) Kachris, and Julie Hogan (Bob Buckley). In addition, Jeanne had 47 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Jeanne and Jack reared their children with humor, grit and grace, putting faith and family first. Her resolute calm in the midst of childhood escapades and family chaos was remarkable and served her well in balancing home life with her responsibilities in the family businesses. One of Jeanne's greatest challenges was losing her husband in 1990 but she continued to lead her family with resilience, humility and unconditional love. She was unwavering in her faith and determination to keep her family close to God and each other.

At the age of 58, Jeanne returned to the teaching profession in the English Department at Auburn High School for 10 years. Upon her retirement in 1995, her dear friend, Rev. Albert Shamon, nudged her to teach English at Tyburn Academy. Two years later, Fr. Shamon approached her to take the helm as the "Interim" Principal at Tyburn. When she was concerned that she "wasn't qualified", his gift of persuasion prevailed with, "Jeanne, the Lord doesn't call the qualified. He qualifies the called."

Always the faithful servant, she could not say "No" to Fr. Shamon, just like no one could say "No" to Jeanne Hogan. She continued in this vocation for 16 more years, until the age of 84, and remained an instrumental member of the Tyburn Board until the age of 92.

In the midst of her busy life as principal, Jeanne never stopped being a devoted mother and grandmother, always intimately involved in the activities of her children and grandchildren. Her highest purpose was attending daily Mass to pray for the souls of her family. Anyone who knew Jeanne, knew that the Holy Rosary was her saber.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Jack, her son, Joe, and three grandchildren: Catie P. Hogan, Christian P. Lewis and Christopher P. Collier, her parents, siblings and multiple in-laws.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial with be on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St. Interment will be private at St Joseph's Cemetery following the service.

The family would like to thank Mom's dedicated physicians: Dr. Joseph Graney, Dr. Rama Godishala, and Dr. Shirwan Mirza for their compassionate care. Also, her devoted angels who supported her with dignity and loving care throughout her journey: Darlene, Patty, Rosie, Donna, Liz, Annie, Jessica, Taryn, Carolyn, Hiawatha, Demetria, Liana, Carrie and Access to Homecare Agency. Their kindness will forever be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jeanne to Tyburn Academy, 17 Clymer St., Auburn.

Please visit www.langhamfuneralhome,LLC.com to leave condolences for the family.