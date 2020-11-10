Jeanne Russell Conover
May 3, 1924 - Nov. 7, 2020
CANANDAIGUA — Jeanne Russell Conover, formerly of Seneca Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Ewing Continuing Care Center, Canandaigua, NY.
A native of Endicott, NY, Jeanne was the daughter of Harvey C. and Mary Long Russell. Mary was from Auburn, NY and Jeanne maintained lifelong connections to her Auburn family and St. Mary's Church, Auburn. She was a former resident of Rochester and Churchville as well.
Having retired as a senior sociotherapist at the Convalescent Hospital for Children, Rochester.
Jeanne was a graduate of Nazareth High School, and a former member of St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls.
Surviving are a son, Timothy (Sandy) Conover, of Fairport; daughter-in-law, Aurise Conover, of Oneida, NY; grandchildren: Jennifer, Michelle, Sandy, Jonathon, Lorraine and Benjamin, Michele, Laura and Ellen; great-grandchildren: Parker, Connor and Vivian; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a son Peter L. Conover.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Memorials may be remembered to Camp Good Days and Happy Times, 1332 Pittsford Mendon Rd, Mendon, NY 14506.
Please remember facemasks and social distancing guidelines. Farrell's Funeral Services, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.
