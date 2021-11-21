Jeannette (Caza) Grant

Jan. 23, 1931 - Nov. 18, 2021

SCIPIO CENTER - Jeannette (Caza) Grant, 90, the wife of the late Leland Grant, of Scipio Center, was called home Thursday, November 18, 2021 surrounded by her family. Born in Auburn January 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Roma and Alice Caza.

She was a graduate of Central High School and was employed for over thirty years with the local office of NYS Department of Labor. Jeannette was a devout Catholic who loved to travel, camp, read, knit and was active in the local Widow's Group. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her loving family.

She is survived by her children Judith Fisher (Don) of Auburn, Rusty Grant (Laurie) of Port Byron, Rebecca Becker of Auburn, Debra Lader (Sharon) of Port Byron, Lori Sheils of Genoa, Gary Grant (Patti) of OK, and Kelly (Vince) Konecny of Auburn; brother Joe Caza; sisters Juliet Byrnes and Marie Hilliard; 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a very special friend Connie Boyd; and two stray fur-babies she cared for.

In addition to her parents and husband Leland, she is predeceased by two daughters Marjorie Mounts and Robin Barr; two sons-in-law Randy Sheils and Mike Becker, a granddaughter Tracy Herrick, and one brother Ernel Caza.

Private services will be held at St. Mary's Church, with burial to follow at Fleming Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Jeannette to the Southern Cayuga Ambulance Service, 2530 State Route 34B, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139 or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

