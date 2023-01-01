Jeffrey Bronson-Buckley

AUBURN - Jeffrey Bronson-Buckley, 65, of Auburn passed away peacefully Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse.

Born in Auburn, he is the son of the late William and Lucille Bronson and of the late Barbara (Gabak) Bronson and Frank Salvatore.

Jeff had impeccable taste in interior decorating, cooking, gardening and fashion, he could stage a home and host a gathering like no other.

Jeff's charismatic and charming personality was alluring to everyone he came in contact with, mixed with his infectious smile and laughter, many were drawn to him. Quite simply "to know Jeff, was to love Jeff".

Jeff was also a caregiver to his mother Barbara and husband Kevin for many years.

He is survived by his loving siblings, brother, Kirk (Tamara) Bronson, beloved sisters, Terry Colella and Joanne Stallone; several nieces and nephews that he treated as his own children, Kari Sawran (David), Nikki (Chris) Nowark, Mark (Jolie) Sawran, Shelby Bronson, Kyle Bronson; several great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great-nieces; heartfelt friends Ken Podolack, Edie Russell and his sidekick Traci Becker (the true Will & Grace duo).

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his loving husband of over thirty years, Kevin Buckley.

The family will greet any friends, January 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with services to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., all inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be held at Fort Hill Cemetery.

Jeffrey lived with passion, zest and all that is beautiful. He had a soft heart for his pets and loved all white flowers, so much so that in his passing, desired to be surrounded in white flowers.

He will be sorely missed by many.