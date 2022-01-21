Jeffrey C. Zink

Sept. 10, 1962 - Jan. 17, 2022

AUBURN - Jeffrey C. Zink, 59, of Locust Street, Auburn, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born September 10, 1962, the son of the late John and Jean Kimball Zink, Jeff was a graduate of Union Springs High School, Class of 1980. He retired from the NYS Dept. of Corrections as a Lieutenant after more than 27 years of faithful service.

Jeff enjoyed bowling, sports cars, boating and playing the guitar. He loved all things baseball, including rooting for the Yankees and, especially, coaching his beloved son's youth baseball teams.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey W. Zink of Auburn; two brothers, John D. Zink (Linda) of SC and David J. Zink (Nicholas) of FL; two nieces, Tasina Decker (Mike) and Samara Smith (Gus); and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends are invited to join the family for calling hours to be conducted Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Burial in Fort Hill Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in memory of Jeff to the Finger Lakes SPCA, in memory of his dog, Jake.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.