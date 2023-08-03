Jeffrey Raymond Koon

Sept. 27, 1948 - July 29, 2023

AUBURN - Jeffrey Raymond Koon, 74, of Auburn, NY, passed away on July 29, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. Jeff was born in Auburn, NY on Sept. 27, 1948, to Harry and Alice (Guyett) Koon in Auburn, NY.

After graduating from Auburn High School, he studied at Alfred Tech. He then managed food services for Grants before following his interest in antiques, spending many years as a self-employed antique dealer. He had stores in Auburn, Weedsport, Port Byron and Forestport. The Shanty Gaff in Weedsport was his most cherished venture.

Throughout his life, Jeff spent all his time between Auburn and Brantingham Lake and later, Ormond Beach. Jeff was happiest at the lake and spending time with all of the canine companions he had through the years.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his brother, Francis (Laurie) Koon, of DeWitt, NY; his nieces: Kristin (Andrew) Ward and Jennifer Koon (Mark); his nephew, Andrew (Christa) Koon; and several cousins.

There will be no calling hours. Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.

A special thank you to Auburn Hospital, 2 Memorial, for your care and support.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, PO Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or online via www.lewiscountyhumanesociety.org.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.