Jennie Apone

AUBURN — Jennie Apone, 93, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 7, 2021 at The Commons on Saint Anthony in Auburn.

Jenny was born in Auburn, NY, the daughter of the late Nicola and Carmella (Communale) Parrino.

Prior to her retirement, Jennie had been employed for many years as an inspector for the former General Electric Company in Auburn. She loved visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jennie also enjoyed as a hobby, working with needlepoint.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Jane (Jim) Wood, of Seneca Falls; two grandsons: Jimmy (Danielle) Wood, Michael Wood; two great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins both locally and in Italy.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, Gerald Apone and son, Dr. Joseph Apone.

The family will receive friends this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 11 a.m to noon in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. A service will immediately follow at noon in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at Auburn Community Hospital and The Commons on Saint Anthony Rehab Unit for their kind and compassionate care shown to Jennie during her stay.