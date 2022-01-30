Jennifer E. Benham

July 19, 1982 - Jan. 27, 2022

AUBURN - Jennifer E. Benham, 39, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. Jen was born in Auburn on July 19, 1982.

Jen is survived by her daughter, Julianna Schaap; her mother and stepfather, Terri and Mike Depew; her father, James Benham; her siblings Chelsie, Michelle, Mike and Bobby; and her aunt, Kim Marciano.

Jen was predeceased by her grandparents, whom she loved dearly, Robert and Liz Dennett.

Following the family's wishes there will be no services at this time. Donations in memory of Jen may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.