Jennifer Fitzgerald

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — Jennifer Fitzgerald (Kolczynski) passed away on April 23, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer, in Port St. Lucie, FL, with her loving husband, John, by her side.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, John Fitzgerald; parents, John and JoAnn Bell; and daughter, Sophia Yurco (Brian Grant); she is also survived by her mother-in-law, Donna Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Kathleen Fitzgerald; stepdaughters: Donna Yerry (Michael) and Kaylie Walters (Kris); grandchildren: Jamison and Caterina Grant, John James Fitzgerald, Logan and Nicholas Walters; uncle, Lawrence "Larry" Abraham (Cheryl); aunt, Deborah Cobb (Ted); aunt, Laurie Dats (Bill); and uncle, Mark Abraham (Dora); niece, Madison Doner; nephews: Jackson Doner, Paul Kolczynski; very special cousins: Melissa Kolczynski Wilson, Angela Wawrzaszek, and Pamela Seamans; as well as many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jennifer was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Rose Abraham, father-in-law, John Fitzgerald, and stepson, John Fitzgerald.

Jennifer was born in Auburn, NY and raised in Port Byron, NY where she graduated with the Class of 1993. Jennifer resided in Cicero, NY before moving to Port St. Lucie, FL where she had a home with her husband.

Jennifer was best known for her outgoing and caring personality. She had a great love for music and could often be found at concerts throughout the summer. She admired her grandchildren, and had a very close relationship with her daughter, Sophia.

Friends and family are invited to call on May 10, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY 13166. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.

Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.