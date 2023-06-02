Jeremy J. Liddle

AUBURN — Jeremy J. Liddle, 51, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Jeremy is survived by his soulmate and loving wife of 35 years, Connie; his amazing children: Mathew, Jay, and Keirstyn; his grandchildren: including his precious granddaughter, Kaden, little buddy, Cooper and sweet baby, Leila. He is also survived by his furry best friend, Beadie.

Jeremy was born in Amsterdam, NY to the late James and Grace (Utter) Liddle. He was the youngest of seven loving siblings: Randy, Tammy, Terrance, Fawn, Kim and Jeff. He is also survived by several sister and brother-in-laws; and nieces and nephews. He also had countless friends that he leaves behind.

Jeremy was a friend to all and made them smile and laugh often and listened when they cried. He was a mountain of knowledge, and always lent a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a rock for all that knew him.

He was an avid cannabis enthusiast, had a special love for a wide range of music and attended countless concerts. Jeremy was a huge NY sports fan.

He had a deep respect for the earth and caring for its creatures. He loved nature and spent time hiking the Adirondack Mountains. He also enjoyed riding his Harleys while taking in the beauty of it all.

Jeremy was a selfless person and made the decision to be an organ donor and also to donate to science in hopes of helping others even when his time on earth had ended. He loved greatly and is greatly loved. Jeremy your laugh will forever be heard, and you will be missed by all.

Private services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 for the family. Friends are welcome to visit on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the SPCA in Auburn, NY in Jeremy's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com. Fly high babe we love you.