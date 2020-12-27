Jerome P. O'Connell

Mar. 25, 1947 - Dec. 21, 2020

Jerome P. O'Connell, 73, of Toledo, OH, passed away, Monday, December 21, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born March 25, 1947, in Auburn to parents Joseph and Monica (Nolan) O'Connell.

Jerry was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Combat Crew Chief. He was a long-time member of American Legion Post 553 and of the VFW.

There isn't enough time or space to write everything he deserves. There are no words beautiful enough or tragic enough to describe what he meant to us. Jerry was a son, a brother, a soldier, a husband, a father, an uncle, a grandpa, a neighbor and always a friend. Jerry died a loved and important man. He was a man of strength and honor. He was loyal and kind. He loved his family and his friends and his dogs. To him, living meant cheerful engagement. And he did. We will miss him always.

Jerry is survived by his loving son Joe (Cretia) O'Connell; grandchildren Emily, Matthew, Andy, Madison, and Collin; great-grandson Harvey; sisters Maureen Warne, Margaret O'Connell, Susan Sherman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Deb (McCall) O'Connell in 2009; and brothers James and Patrick O'Connell.