AUBURN — Jerrold J. Eades, 83, of Auburn, passed away Friday at Finger Lakes Center for Living. Born in Vernon, he moved to Auburn in 1987. Jerrold worked for Kessler Group, Sysco, Central Carbonic, General TV and owned JJE Service Company. He was a Fourth Degree Knight, Color Guard and Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 4114. Jerrold was a member of the Order of Alhambra and on the Town of Sennett board for over 20 years. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Auburn and St. Joseph's Church in Camillus where he was a Eucharistic minister and member of the Holy Name Society. Jerrold enjoyed gardening, growing roses and mowing the lawn.