Jerry D. Stephens

AUBURN — On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, Jerry Dean Stephens, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away, at the age of 77, after a short illness.

Jerry was born in Laurens County, SC, and graduated from Rutledge College after serving in the US Navy.

He was a former church choir director and enjoyed singing and playing the piano with his brothers, sister, and other family members.

He was a contracted computer programmer in several states working with multiple companies. He met his wife, Katherine, while working in Rochester, NY. After living and working in the Upper Marlboro, MD area, he retired in 2008 to Auburn, NY. If you asked him, he was the only person he knew that retired to the north.

He was a proud member of the Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post No. 1776. Jerry enjoyed fishing with his uncle Nate, coffee at Dunkin' Donuts with the gang, and visits to the many New York casinos. Jerry always looked forward to David's Great Stuff Your Face Party hosted by David and Patti Morabito.

Jerry was predeceased by his father, the Rev. Jesse Stephens; mother, Hassie Ford Stephens; brother, Heyward Stephens; and brother-in-law, Sam Carnicelli. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Katherine (Carnicelli) Stephens; daughters: Kimberly (Tim) Walker and Aimee (Len) Burgess; five granddaughters: Megan Benfield, Emily Walker, Katie Hubbard, Lexie Hubbard, and Dylen Burgess; sister, Jessie (Larry) Easler; brothers: James (Priscilla) Stephens, Hobart (Brenda) Stephens, Grady (Dorothy) Stephens; brother-in-law, Chuck Carnicelli; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021, on Feb. 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a short service at 1 p.m. by the Rev. Tim Walker. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held in South Carolina at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.