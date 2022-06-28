Jerry F. Halicy

Dec. 1, 1943 - June 24, 2022

AUBURN — Jerry F. Halicy, 78, of Auburn and formerly of Venice Center, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Born in Ellenville, NY on Dec. 1, 1943, Jerry was the son of the late Kerwick M., Sr. and Mary (O'Mara) Halicy. Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Sherwood Central School. Mr. Halicy was a dairy farmer from 1960-1992. He was always encouraging the 4-H youth to show cattle.

Mr. Halicy was a cancer survivor from 1992. A big thank you to all his friends at Auburn Cancer Support Group of Cayuga County. Cancer forced him to change careers, Jerry became a certified nurses aide from 1993-2008. He worked at Mercy Rehab and Finger Lakes Center of Living. Jerry was proud to be a 4th Degree member of the Knight of Columbus Assembly #735 and Council #207.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; daughter, Kim Halicy with Mike Borys; sister, Jeanne Lindeman and her husband, Richard; sister-in-law, Marie Halicy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brothers, Kerwick Halicy, Jr., James Halicy and Patrick Halicy; and in-laws, Frank and Julia Waldron.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, Auburn. Visitation will be held prior to mass from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Following the burial, the Halicy family would like to extend an invitation to join them at the Knights of Columbus to continue to celebrate Jerry's life.

Contributions may be made in memory of Jerry to Operation Enduring Gratitude, Knights of Columbus #207, 47 Market St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Golisano Children's Hospital, 750 EW. Adams St., CAB326, Syracuse, NY 13210.

