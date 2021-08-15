Jerry H. Hopkins

AUBURN - Jerry H. Hopkins, 82, of Auburn, NY passed away peacefully on August 6, 2021. Mr. Hopkins was born in Auburn, NY to Ralph and Carrie Hopkins.

In his early years, Jerry served in the United States Navy followed by many years of employment with Hammond and Irving and the Union Springs Central School District. Jerry enjoyed volunteering as a Boy Scout Leader and Fireman in the Union Springs Fire Department. Later in life, he spent many evenings playing bingo with friends and family.

Jerry is survived by his loving companion Connie Campbell; three sons: Kevin, Timothy (Kathy) of Auburn, NY, and Patrick (Lupe) of Fontana, CA; three daughters: Kristine Filer (Timothy) of Union Springs, NY, Maureen Yaple of Auburn, NY, and Cherrie Gates of Auburn, NY; three sisters: Joan Seamans, Bertha Reynolds, and Jennie Dougan (Edwin); one brother Ronald Hopkins (Janice); and many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Carrie Hopkins; wife Virginia Hopkins (Fuller); brothers: Lawrence, Harry and Duane; and a sone Jerry H. Hopkins, Jr.