PORT BYRON - Jerry Hawuczyk, 70, of Port Byron, died Sunday, May 14, 2023. Jerry was born in Auburn, the son of the late Harry and Mary Chalupa Hawuczyk. He graduated SUNY Brockport with a degree in Biochemistry. Jerry lived in several cities across the country due to his work. He retired from CXTEC in Syracuse. He enjoyed gardening, classic cars, and traveling. He was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church.

Jerry is survived by his nephew, Gregory Hawuczyk; his nieces Tetyana "Tanya" Drulyk and her husband, German, and Marika Ralph and her husband, Michael. He is also survived by two great-nieces, and two great-nephews, and several cousins. Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Harry W. Hawuczyk.

Funeral services for Jerry will be at 10 A.M. Tuesday in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Monday from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.

