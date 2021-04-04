Jessica L. Enge

June 23, 1985 - Mar. 31, 2021

AUBURN - Jessica L. Enge, 35, of Auburn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 23, 1985, in Auburn, the daughter of Lynette (John) Wilson and Michael (Lisa) Enge.

Jessica was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She enjoyed camping, sitting by the fire with family and friends laughing and telling stories. She loved swimming, hiking, listening to music, card games and baking.

Jessica was the proud mother of two amazing children, Ava and Mason Salmon. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children's faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Jessica wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.