Jessica L. Enge
June 23, 1985 - Mar. 31, 2021
AUBURN - Jessica L. Enge, 35, of Auburn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 23, 1985, in Auburn, the daughter of Lynette (John) Wilson and Michael (Lisa) Enge.
Jessica was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She enjoyed camping, sitting by the fire with family and friends laughing and telling stories. She loved swimming, hiking, listening to music, card games and baking.
Jessica was the proud mother of two amazing children, Ava and Mason Salmon. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children's faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Jessica wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.
In addition to her loving parents, Jessica is survived by her loving children Ava and Mason Salmon; siblings Alexis and Joseph Wilson (Mikaela), Katelin (Connor) Enge, Taylor Enge; paternal grandparents Robert (Mary Jane) Enge; grandfather Michael Tardibone; the father of her children Brad Salmon; aunts and uncles Julie and Richard Howard, Jeff (Tammy) Howard, Elaine (Sandy) Shaeffer, Anne (John) McCarthy, Mary Beth Brown, Bill Brown, Mike (Stephanie) Wilson, Karen (Bill) Gordon, Kim Turner, Kathy (Don) George, Bob (Patricia) Enge, Mary Beth (Chip) Bellnier, Bill (Missy) Enge, Michael (Tina) Tardibone; many great-nieces, nephews, cousins; and special longtime friend Joel Campagnola.
Jessica was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Richard and Jeannette Howard, grandparents Anna and George Wilson, grandmother Virginia Tardibone, cousin Daniel Weaver, uncle Dan Turner and best friend Haley Smith and her godmother Kelly Dare.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Sacred Heart, Melrose Road, Auburn.
Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Ava or Mason Salmon's children's education fund and mailed to 6468 Sharon Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
We begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived and that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget.