Jill A. (Clifford) Dougherty

SUFFOLK, VA — Jill A. (Clifford) Dougherty, 64, of Suffolk, VA, and formerly from Auburn, NY, passed away Dec. 12, 2021 in Orlando, FL.

She was the daughter of the late David R. Clifford. She attended St. Alphonsus School and graduated from Auburn High School in 1975. She was a member of the Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps Color Guard in the early 1970s and traveled extensively through the Northeast US for competitions.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; son, Chad (Kristy) Dougherty, of Las Vegas NV; daughter, Melissa (Shane) Conway, of Chesapeake VA; her grandchildren: Dillan Dougherty, of Las Vegas NV, Payton Grace Conway, of Chesapeake VA; her mother, Beverly Clifford; four siblings: Terrance Clifford, Linda Prati, Robert Clifford, and Michael Clifford; along with several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

She and her family traveled extensively to support her husband's military career. She worked for Walmart as a manager for 35 years, most recently in Chesapeake, VA. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her two grandchildren and visiting Disney World.

She will be sadly missed and will be remembered for putting others first, taking care of her family, and her big smile.

A calling hour will be held this Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. all in St. Alphonsus Church with the Rev. Louis Vasile officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.