Jim Hughes

Jim received his BA from the College of Wooster and a Master of Divinity from Yale Divinity School. Ordained a Presbyterian Minister in 1959, he pastored churches in New York, Delaware and New Jersey. He was drawn by his skills as a counselor and interest in mental health to become Executive Director of Unity House in Auburn. After his first interim pastorate with yoked United Ministry of Aurora and Scipioville Presbyterian Church, his experience with multiple denominations served him well as Executive Director of Lancaster County Council of Churches in PA. He completed his ministry as interim of the First Presbyterian Church United in Syracuse in 1994. In retirement he served as interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Port Byron Presbyterian, United Church in Auburn as well as frequent supply preacher in numerous churches in Auburn and Southern Cayuga County.