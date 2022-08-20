Jim R. Ennis

Jan. 14, 1967 - Aug. 14, 2022

LOCKE - Jim R. Ennis, 55, of Locke, NY, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at home. He was born in Elmira, NY on January 14, 1967 the son of Larry and Edith (Quinn) Ennis and graduated from Odessa Montour Central School in 1985.

Jim served with the United States Marine Corp where he was a Field Artillery Fire Direction Control man. He received a Rifle Marksmanship Badge and a Good Conduct Medal for his "honorable and faithful service".

On June 29, 1986, he married his wife Jody in Niagara Falls, NY.

Jim was a carpenter for several area businesses from 1988-2018. He received many many customer appreciation letters from very satisfied customers over his 30 year career as a carpenter for his attention to detail.

He was a member of Journey Center in Breesport and a former volunteer fireman in Locke, NY. Jim enjoyed drag racing and he drag raced in a bracket racing rail at Skyview and Lester, NY, and drag racing on IHRA License Tracks.

He collected Hot Wheels, rocks and enjoyed diamond mining in Herkimer, NY. Jim loved music, going to car shows, car and motorcycle races, family gatherings, fireworks, food and his cat, Josiah. He also enjoyed going to hill climbs (Poags Hole). He also enjoyed Father's Day fishing trips with his dad. Jim served at the Salvation Army, and sponsored two girls through Children International, Jennifer Ogando Mateo and World Vision Marie Bruna Anteoine Desir.

Jim Ennis was a man that would drop anything to be there for you when most needed. When we think of Jim, we think of courage, integrity, strength and hard working. He was the man you would turn to for advice. He always said "Never feel bad about doing the right thing". He touched many lives in a good way. He worked like he was working for God. Jim was a B.M.F. We love and miss you.

Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jody (Knapp)Ennis; daughter, Tammy – whom he loved so very much, and was so proud of (Justin)Gentilcore of Aurora, NY; his father and step mother, Larry (Lynne) Ennis of Trumansburg; grandmother, Eudene Quinn of Roswell, GA; sister-in-law, Fay Bilynsky of Victor, NY; brothers: George and best friend (Sue) Knapp of Union Springs, NY, Ray Miller and Eric Miller, both of Trumansburg; grandson, Jordan James Gentilcore; mother-in-law Sarah Knapp (mom); nieces and nephews: George Knapp III (Alyssa), who was like a son, Ben (Danielle) Knapp, Gretchen (Chris) Dunfey and Chris Bilynsky; and by several cousins. Uncle Don Ennis - (whom he spent several weekends with restoring his 71 Chevelle). He was predeceased by his mother, Edith Ennis on June 26, 1987, uncles, Dick Ennis in 2022, Dave Ennis in 2020, his aunt, Jane Seymour in 2014, grandparents, Shirley and Robert Ennis, Norman Quinn and Lillie Mariah Quinn; father-in-law George Knapp (dad).

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Vedder-Scott & Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls, NY. His funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial with military honors at Cayuta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 150 N. Albany St., Ithaca, NY 14850 or World Vision, PO Box 78481, Tacoma, WA 98481. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com.