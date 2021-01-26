Jimmy L. Alcock

July 25, 1952 - Jan. 23, 2021

THROOP — Jimmy L. Alcock, 68, of Throop, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2021 at home. He was born on July 25, 1952 to Betty and the late George Alcock.

Jimmy served in the Air Force. He graduated from Port Byron High School and Syracuse University. He was formerly employed as an instructor at ITT in Syracuse. Most recently he had been employed by Fox Automotive.

He is survived by, sisters: Kathy Smith, of Montezuma, Sharon (Doug) DiDominick, of Montezuma; brother, Keith (Kristy) Alcock, of Cicero; five nieces; and two nephews; several great and great-great-grand nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, Jimmy was predeceased by his grandmother Doris Lewis, niece Andrea DiDominick, nephew Christopher DiDominick, and brother-in-law Ronald Smith.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Contributions made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, Juvenile Diabetes 6320 Fly Road, #104, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or Throop Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Jimmy Alcock.