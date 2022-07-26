Jo Ann Brennan

AUBURN/LYONS — Jo Ann Brennan, 75, of Auburn, NY, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, with family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, 85 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY. Burial will immediately follow at South Lyons Cemetery, Rt. 14 S., Lyons, NY.

Donations in Jo Ann's name may be made to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Jo Ann was born and raised in Lyons, NY, the youngest child of Anthony and Josephine (Petocchi) Molinaro.

Jo Ann spent her formative days in the Bridge Tavern, which her family ran for almost 30 years. As an adult Jo Ann moved to Auburn, NY, attended Cayuga Community College, worked as a realtor, and ultimately retired after many years employed in the business office of Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

Jo Ann enjoyed a broad, wonderful community of friends and neighbors, with whom she would often visit, go out to breakfast, play cards or word games, and share home-cooked treats.

Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Colleen Brennan-Barry; son-in-law, James Barry; brother, Bob Molinaro; dear friend, Pat Messina; nieces; grand-nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Josephine, brother, John, and many aunts and uncles.