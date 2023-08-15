Aug. 23, 1941 - July 26, 2023

MORAVIA - Joan A. Swan, 81, formerly from Moravia, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 26, 2023. Joan was born August 23, 1941, daughter of the late Anastasios and Hazel Chamis.

She has been a resident of New Hope and Moravia most of her life. Prior to retirement she had been employed at Crosible Filtration.

She enjoyed going to the casinos, traveling, sitting outside in the sun, swimming and arts and crafts.

She is survived by her six children, Carrie McGhan of Auburn, Dawn Powers of Moravia, Randy Swan of Scipio, Mindy Swan of King Ferry, Marcy (Carl) North of Union Springs, Samuel Swan, Jr. of Cortland; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one sister, Dale Chamis Hilliard of Auburn; and a close friend, Richard Barber. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Swan, Sr.; twin sister, Jean Hewitt; and two grandchildren.

At the request of Joan there will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life to be held at the Fleming Station #2 Firehouse, Rte. 34, Fleming, on Saturday August 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM-4:00 PM. Her final resting place will be alongside her husband at New Hope Cemetery.

Wade Funeral & Cremation Service of Moravia is assisting the family with arrangements.