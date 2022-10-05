Joan C. Heffernan

AUBURN — Joan C. Heffernan, 93, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Joan was born in Fort Ann, NY, the daughter of Henry and Veronica (Vail) Smith. She was raised in Auburn and was a graduate of Central High School.

With her husband, Richard T. Heffernan, who predeceased her in 1994, they were members of Sacred Heart Church.

For the past three months she resided at The Commons and is a former resident of Baldwinsville.

She enjoyed her family, home, gardening and reading.

Survivng are sons: Richard T. Heffernan, Jr., of Baldwinsville, Marck J. Heffernan, of Skaneateles; grandsons: Richard T. Heffernan III (Kristen), of North Syracuse, Brian Heffernan (Alyssa) of Fairport, NY; sister-in-law, Sharon Heffernan, of FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, her sister, Nancy and brother-in-law, Peter Bergan, brother-in-law, Thomas (Red) and sister-in-law, Kathleen Heffernan and brother-in-law, William Heffernan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Michael Brown as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.