Joan C. Jewell

CATO - Joan C. Jewell, 77, of South Street, Cato, passed away quietly July 3, 2022, at her residence.

Memorial services will be at Keysor-Dain-Culligan Funeral Home, South St., Cato, NY, on Friday, July 22, at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Bonnie Sites,from the Merdian Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Cato Union Cemetery.

Born in Auburn, NY, the daughter of Richard and Jeannette (Borgett) Campbell, a life resident of the Cato community. Joan was a 1962 graduate of Cato-Meridian Central School and graduated from Morrisville College with an LPN nursing degree. She married W. Gordon Jewell in 1964 and worked for local doctors until they started a family. Joan was an avid card player and enjoyed camping, traveling, snowmobiling, and bowling. Joan was also a retired member of the Cato Firemen's Auxiliary and participated in many school activities for her children and grandchildren.

Joan was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, W. Gordon Jewell (2009); and is survived by her three daughters Ann (Rodney) Sharp, Patricia Jewell, and Jennie (Thomas) Higgins; seven grandchildren Shannon Stevens, Zachary Higgins, Tessa Higgins, Madeline Higgins, Kayla Sharp, Nicholas Sharp, and RJ Sharp; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters Helen (Robert) Laraway, Peggy (Irving) Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CIMVAC or Hospice of CNY.

Arrangements are in the care of Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls.