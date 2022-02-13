Joan Carolyn (Young) Pacholyk

Joan Carolyn Pacholyk (Young)

WEEDSPORT - Joan Carolyn Pacholyk (Young), 91, of Weedsport and formerly Lake Griffin Harbor, FL, passed away peacefully Thursday February 10, 2022. A lifelong Weedsport resident, she was born in Auburn, NY and later lived on the family farm on Bates Road.

Joan was an avid fisherwoman and enjoyed traveling and camping with the love of her life, husband James Pacholyk, and their six children. She had many interests like playing pool, shuffleboard, playing cards and making ceramics gifts for her family as well as growing roses. Joan enjoyed life in Leesburg, FL with her many dear friends and retired as an Executive Administrative Assistant to the Director of Unity House for seven years. Jim and Joan were avid square dancers, performing with the Cayuga Cut-Ups. They also enjoyed parties and barbecues at "The Pond" on their farm.

Married for 64 wonderful years to husband Jim; she is survived by her daughter, Jane Pacholyk Murray, Carolina Beach, NC; and sons Timothy Pacholyk, Auburn, Peter and Michele (Simons) Pacholyk, Daniel and Dowadee (Wilkinson) Pacholyk, all of Weedsport; along with 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews, along with sister-in-law, Andrena Pacholyk; daughter-in-law, Jill Pacholyk; and son-in-law, Chris Johnston.

She is pre-deceased by daughter Nancy (Pacholyk) Johnston; and son, Thomas Pacholyk; along with her parents, William and Beulah Young; four sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Singleton, Pauline Tinti and Stefania (Stella) Tankersley, Judith Petrychka; and five brothers-in-law, Paul Petrychka and John Pacholyk, Edward Tinti, Charles Tankersley, and Al Singleton.

Arrangements will be conducted by White Chapel Funeral Home, located at 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY, 13166. Friends are invited to calling hours, conducted next Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes and of Central New York.

A graveside mass will be held in the spring at St Joseph's Cemetery in Weedsport.