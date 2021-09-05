Joan (Chayka) Riford

April 1, 1942 - July 17, 2021

MAUI, HI - Joan Chayka Riford, beloved wife, loving sister, and aunt, died on July 17, 2021, at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Maui, Hawaii. The cause of death was heart failure.

Joan was born April 1, 1942, in Auburn, NY, daughter of the late Bernard Chayka and Mary (Maggi) Chayka. She grew up in Auburn and attended Auburn public schools, graduating first from Auburn East High School and then Cayuga County Community College.

She was very active in government and politics, having been Chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee (the first woman to hold that position) in the 1980s, and Delegate to the National Republican Convention in 1984.

Joan was known for her exceptional work ethic and dedication. From 1964 until 1969 she was employed at Beacon Milling Company in Cayuga, NY, and in 1971 began her long tenure with the New York State Legislature, where she served as administrative assistant and office manager for Assemblyman and then Senator Steve Riford, as well as for his successor, Senator Jim Seward.