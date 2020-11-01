Joan M. Arquette, 80, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Joan was born on November 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Albin and Stella Kukiela. Joan enjoyed doing many activities with her husband, Don, including, skeetshooting and playing golf. Most of all she cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom they called Mimi.