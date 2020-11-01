 Skip to main content
Joan M. Arquette

Joan M. Arquette

Joan M. Arquette

Joan M. Arquette

Nov. 21, 1939 — Oct. 30, 2020

Joan M. Arquette, 80, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Joan was born on November 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Albin and Stella Kukiela. Joan enjoyed doing many activities with her husband, Don, including, skeetshooting and playing golf. Most of all she cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom they called Mimi.

Joan is survived by her husband, Donald, of 62 years; son, Daniel (Jacqueline) Arquette; daughter, Janine (Joseph) Sears; grandchildren, Shawna (Terry) Eagle, Rochelle (Dustin) Flanigan, Zachary (Kimmie) Sears, Monique Sears, Kylie Arquette; brother, Michael (Roberta) Kukiela; seven great-grandchildren, Aurora, Eleanore, Beatrix, Leona, Layla, Finlay and Zofia. She was predeceased by her sister, Delores Rogalski.

Per her requests, there will be no services.

To leave a special message for the family please visit www.newcomersyracusse.com

