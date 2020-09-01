 Skip to main content
Feb. 28, 1934 — Aug. 28, 2020

Joan M. Coats, 86, of Elbridge, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020 at the Central Park Nursing Home. Born in Rochester on Feb. 28, 1934, Mrs. Coats was the daughter of the late George and Edith Miller. She retired from Welch Allyn after 17 years, where she was employed as an assembly worker. Joan adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Lester Coats, her children: Susan (Stephen) Radcliffe, Bonnie (Howard) Waite, Vickie (Bert) Sova, Patricia (Leo "Squirt") Duger and Charles (Mirena) Coats, her 15 grandchildren: her 23 great-grandchildren: and her sister, Marjorie Hyman.

Calling hours for Joan will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Face coverings and social distancing is required. A private family service will be held following calling hours with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan. Please consider a donation in Joan's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com.

