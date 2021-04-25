Joan M. (Grant) Leschak

AUBURN - Joan M. (Grant) Leschak, 86, the daughter of the late Hugh F. and Irene (Armstrong) Grant, formally of Genoa, passed away unexpectedly, the morning of April 21, 2021.

Joan's employment history consisted of the Gas and Electric of Ithaca, Columbian Rope, Singer, and lastly a Pharmacy Clerk at Fay's Drugs, (Eckherd and Rite Aid) having made many friends along the way.

She loved her home on East Lake Road and toiled endlessly to make it into a home her family would enjoy, and one many would admire. A devout Catholic, Joan was a communicant of Saint Ann's Church and celebrated many Masses and events both there and at Sacred Heart Church. May she finally rest in peace in the arms of God.

In addition to her husband, William, Joan is the beloved mother of James P. of FL, Michael F. (Stacy) of GA, Susan A. Beck (Roland) of Sennett, Cathryn I. Leschak of Jordan; and close family friends Donna Dagnesi and Sean Holt; sister to Jack Grant (Donna); grandmother to Jonathan, Nicole, Larissa, Caitlin, Katie, Michael, Adrianna, R.J., Daniel and Mitchall; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Joan is predeceased by brothers William and Joseph Grant.