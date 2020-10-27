Joan M. Smith
LIVERPOOL — Joan M. Smith, 59, of Liverpool, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Marie Rowland Stockmyer. Joan was known for doting on her nieces and nephews, loved listening to Weird Al music and loved animals. She was also very dedicated to her genealogy studies and work at the Family History Center. Joan has ended on her great faith journey and started the next.
She is survived by, husband, Kenneth J. Smith; mother-in-law, Hanny Smith; sisters-in-law: Kathleen Stockmyer, Laurie (Dave) Mackay; brother-in-law, Ray (Mary) Smith; nephews: Logan (Emily) Smith, Matthew (Shannon) Stockmyer, Michael (Kimberly) Stockmyer; niece, Hannah Smith; great-nephews: Lance Smith, Michael Stockmyer, Adam Stockmyer, Aidan Stockmyer and Gabriel Stockmyer; great-nieces: Taylor Stockmyer and Katura Stockmyer.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother Paul Stockmyer and nephew Christopher Stockmyer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A private funeral service will be on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Ledyard.
