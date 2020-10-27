LIVERPOOL — Joan M. Smith, 59, of Liverpool, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Marie Rowland Stockmyer. Joan was known for doting on her nieces and nephews, loved listening to Weird Al music and loved animals. She was also very dedicated to her genealogy studies and work at the Family History Center. Joan has ended on her great faith journey and started the next.