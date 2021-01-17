Joan Marie Brush

Joan Marie Walker Kalet Brush
Sept. 30, 1934 - Jan. 8, 2021
DENVER, CO - Joan Marie Walker Kalet Brush died peacefully on January 8, 2021 at the Brookshire Nursing Home in Denver, CO. The cause of death was advanced Alzheimer's Disease which Joan battled since 2004. Joan was born on September 30, 1934 to Dr. Roland J. and Louise Willet Walker of Auburn.
She was predeceased by her brother John Walker, Tallahassee, FL; and is survived by her sister Barbara Mason, Auburn, NY.
Joan attended Holy Family Grammar and High School in Auburn and attended Nazareth College in Rochester to study nursing. In 1955, Joanie married Richard J Kalet of Auburn the proprietor of Kalet's Women's Apparel.
Joan and Dick Kalet produced six loving yet free spirited children, Richard Kalet II (Regina), Albany, Jon Kalet (Patricia), Syracuse, Juli Brennan (Tom), Denver, CO, Steven Kalet, Denver, CO, Joseph Kalet, Fresno, CA and Staci Kalet (Bob), Newberg, OR. Joanie has seven beautiful grandchildren and one great-grandson.
In 1970 she returned to school and earned a Registered Nursing Degree from Onondaga Community College. She worked at various facilities in Syracuse but the job she truly loved the most was working with the premature babies at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. In 1983 she married Harry Brush of Syracuse with whom she shared life until his death in 1986.
Joanie was a country girl at heart and developed a piece of land outside of Weedsport that she named "STARSHINE". She loved the country, working her little tractor, tending her flowers, her soybean field and enjoying the peace and quiet! In 2004, Joanie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Two years later she moved to Denver, CO to be with Steve and the Denver Brennans.
In most cases the disease takes out even the heartiest in five to eight years. Not Joanie! For seventeen years she fought every single day to stay alive. Her zest for LIFE was her greatest gift and her energy kept her fighting. Best of all, to sing and dance in the face of adversity. That was Mom. A special thank you to ALL the residents, caregivers, staff, nurses, doctors of the various nursing facilities she lived in Denver. They were blessed to have her and her to have had them, and shared love, hope and joy.
Joan M. Brush will be cremated in Denver and her ashes will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery next to her parents in Owasco, overlooking the lake. A memorial celebration will be planned for sometime later in 2021. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in your area. A Rosary service will be held virtually on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. MST. For more information, please visit Joan's full obituary on horancares.com.