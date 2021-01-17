Joan Marie Brush

Joanie was a country girl at heart and developed a piece of land outside of Weedsport that she named "STARSHINE". She loved the country, working her little tractor, tending her flowers, her soybean field and enjoying the peace and quiet! In 2004, Joanie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Two years later she moved to Denver, CO to be with Steve and the Denver Brennans.

In most cases the disease takes out even the heartiest in five to eight years. Not Joanie! For seventeen years she fought every single day to stay alive. Her zest for LIFE was her greatest gift and her energy kept her fighting. Best of all, to sing and dance in the face of adversity. That was Mom. A special thank you to ALL the residents, caregivers, staff, nurses, doctors of the various nursing facilities she lived in Denver. They were blessed to have her and her to have had them, and shared love, hope and joy.

Joan M. Brush will be cremated in Denver and her ashes will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery next to her parents in Owasco, overlooking the lake. A memorial celebration will be planned for sometime later in 2021. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in your area. A Rosary service will be held virtually on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. MST. For more information, please visit Joan's full obituary on horancares.com.