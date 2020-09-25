× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan O'Conner

June 4, 1947 — Sept. 20, 2020

SANDY CREEK — Joan O'Conner, 73, of Sandy Creek, passed away at her home Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Joan was born June 4, 1947 in Auburn, NY to Frank and Stella (Sroka) Stachniewicz. She was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in Auburn, NY. She married Clifford O'Conner Sept. 10, 1966. Joan was a billing clerk for Cayuga County Health Department. She was a member of St. Cecelia's Church in Adams. She enjoyed writing short stories, reading, games and Rosary Club.

Joan was predeceased by her son, Shawn. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Clifford; sons: Patrick (Kelly), Timothy (Marlene) O'Conner; a sister, Barbara (Robert) Mitchell; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn, NY.

Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home, Sandy Creek.