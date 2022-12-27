Joan Rene Moose

May 9, 1932 - Dec. 17, 2022

Joan Rene Moose, born May 9, 1932 in Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, John Jay Moose in 2016 and her precious companion, Tucker.

She is survived by her sons: Jay (Suzanne), John (Diane) and Robert (Amy).

Joan attended Holy Family School and Central High in Auburn. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and did door-to-door collections for the March of Dimes.

She was employed as a teacher's aide at AA Gates Elementary School, worked at W.T. Grants, was an Avon representative and owned a hobby ceramic shop for 10 years, Finally she worked at Welch Allyn, Inc. for 15 years until her retirement.

She wished to be buried in a private ceremony with her loving family.

To represent her love of animals, donations can be made to the SPCA in lieu of flowers.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, Port Byron has charge of arrangements.