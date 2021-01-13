Joan Taber (Colgan)

Feb. 10, 1956 - Jan. 5, 2021

MECKLENBURG — Joan Taber (Colgan), 64, of Mecklenburg passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in the presence of family.

She was born Feb. 10, 1956 in Auburn to the late Gordon and Mary (Delaney) Colgan.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James Colgan and his wife Janet Wilbur, her brother-in-law, Ned Mock (husband to her sister Marie Mock).

Joan is survived by her husband of 37 years, Carl Taber; her sons: Steve Taber (Katie Taber), Sean Taber (Molly Taber); grandchildren: Teaghan, Penny, Lucy and Dylan; her sisters: Marie Mock and Marcia Slocum (Donald Slocum); along with nieces and many cousins.

She was a 1974 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and a 1976 graduate of SUNY Cobleskill. She was devoted to her animals and a lover of many. She volunteered a lot of her time with St Benedict's Catholic Church (Odessa, NY) which she was an active member of for many years. In addition, she spent much of her time volunteering with Cornell Companions by visiting local nursing homes with her dog Tank by her side. She retired from Cornell University, Quality Milk Production Services and spent many years working in the agricultural industry.