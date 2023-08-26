June 16, 1948 - Aug. 11, 2023

ENDICOTT - Beloved wife and mother Joan W. Bishop, 75, passed away August 11, 2023.

She was a very loving wife and mother.

Joan was an avid reader, she loved to knit, and donated much of time and talent to various charities. She was proud of her work as a Nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital where she retired after 21 years. Her career as a nurse spanned over 50 years.

Her cats were her favorites almost equaling her love for her grandkids.

She is predeceased by her parents, Norman and Helen Willson; and sister Barbara Willson. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Michael; daughter Barbara Wilson; treasured granddaughters Louise Hetzlein and Tiffany Starnes.

At her request funeral services will be private. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.

Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 204 Washington Ave., 3rd Flr., Endicott, NY 13760.

Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.