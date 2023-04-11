JoAnn Babiarz
Sept. 20, 1953 - April 6, 2023
NAPLES, FL — JoAnn Babiarz, 69, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully following a long and courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL.
A native of Auburn, JoAnn and her husband, Edmund "Hank" Babiarz, became full-time Florida residents in 2013.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Hank; her daughter, Amy, her husband, Todd and their sons: Evan and Jack Fandrei, all of Fishers, IN; her son, Greg, his wife, Amy, and their children: Nicholas and Olivia Babiarz, of Charlotte, NC; her sister, Rory Salvage and her husband, Neil; her sister-in-law, Patricia Gorman and her husband, Jerald; her brother-in-law, Joseph Babiarz; her niece, Kristen Vitale and her husband, Michael; her nephew, Neil Salvage, Jr. and his wife, Amanda; her nephew, Bryan Gorman and his wife, Michelle; her nephew, Jason Gorman and his wife, Laura; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and countless friends in Auburn and Naples who provided endless love and support during her battle with cancer.
JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, Anthony "Storky" and Josephine Gallaro.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Naples, FL at a later date.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Avow Hospice and express their desire that contributions may be made in memory of JoAnn to the Avow Foundation by visiting avowcares.org.