JoAnn is survived by her husband, Hank; her daughter, Amy, her husband, Todd and their sons: Evan and Jack Fandrei, all of Fishers, IN; her son, Greg, his wife, Amy, and their children: Nicholas and Olivia Babiarz, of Charlotte, NC; her sister, Rory Salvage and her husband, Neil; her sister-in-law, Patricia Gorman and her husband, Jerald; her brother-in-law, Joseph Babiarz; her niece, Kristen Vitale and her husband, Michael; her nephew, Neil Salvage, Jr. and his wife, Amanda; her nephew, Bryan Gorman and his wife, Michelle; her nephew, Jason Gorman and his wife, Laura; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and countless friends in Auburn and Naples who provided endless love and support during her battle with cancer.