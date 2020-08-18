× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JoAnn L. Melie

March 22, 1954 — Aug. 10, 2020

AUBURN — JoAnn L. Melie, 66, of Auburn passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at home. JoAnn grew up in Skaneateles Falls, and later lived in Marcellus and Port Byron before moving to Auburn.

Surviving are her husband, Charles J. Melie, Jr; son, Charles (Nicole) Melie III; daughter, Tonya (Jr. Lawton) Melie; two brothers, Robert Edwards, Jr. and John Edwards, seven sisters, Judy Lleras, Bonnie Jolly, Jackie Hay, Kim Llera, Sherri Edwards, Cathy Halpin and Shelley Bozeat; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan-Elbridge Road, Jordan. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Melie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.