AUBURN — JoAnn L. Melie, 66, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at home. JoAnn grew up in Skaneateles Falls, and later lived in Marcellus and Port Byron before moving to Auburn. Surviving are her husband Charles J. Melie, Jr; son Charles (Nicole) Melie III; daughter Tonya (Jr. Lawton) Melie; two brothers, Robert Edwards, Jr. and John Edwards, seven sisters, Judy Lleras, Bonnie Jolly, Jackie Hay, Kim Llera, Sherri Edwards, Cathy Halpin and Shelley Bozeat; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.