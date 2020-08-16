You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JoAnn L. Melie

JoAnn L. Melie

{{featured_button_text}}

JoAnn L. Melie

March 22, 1954 — Aug. 10, 2020

AUBURN — JoAnn L. Melie, 66, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at home. JoAnn grew up in Skaneateles Falls, and later lived in Marcellus and Port Byron before moving to Auburn. Surviving are her husband Charles J. Melie, Jr; son Charles (Nicole) Melie III; daughter Tonya (Jr. Lawton) Melie; two brothers, Robert Edwards, Jr. and John Edwards, seven sisters, Judy Lleras, Bonnie Jolly, Jackie Hay, Kim Llera, Sherri Edwards, Cathy Halpin and Shelley Bozeat; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan-Elbridge Road, Jordan. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Melie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What do concerts look like post-Covid-19?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News