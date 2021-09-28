Joanne B. Pickard

AUBURN — Joanne B. Pickard, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bernice (Grover) Leonard.

Joanne enjoyed doing crochet, going to the casino and long car rides. Joanne lived in Melone Village for 37 years and was known as mother and grandmother by many.

She is survived by, 10 children: Penny Wahl, Tracey Leonard Pickard, Delos E. Pickard, Jr. (Becky), Dorothy Raymond (Alan), Patti Secaur (Glenn), Tammy Pickard Babcock, Kathy Ostrander (Ron), Robert Pickard, Randy Pickard and Billie Jo Singh; 49 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren; brother, David Leonard.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her husband, Delos E. Pickard and grandson, Joseph M. Wahl.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be at Soule Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hematology Oncology in care of the fund committee, 5008 Brittonfield Parkway, East Syracuse, NY 13057 in memory of Joanne B. Pickard.