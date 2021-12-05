JoAnne C. Elser (Cisek)

Feb. 16, 1960 - Nov. 11, 2021

AUBURN - At the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month of 2021, JoAnne C. Elser departed from this world as we know it. She was surrounded with love by her husband Robert, her sons Charlie and Spencer, her beloved nephew CJ Cisek, and her best friend from 3rd grade, Cindy Bishop.

Her extraordinary love for her family, and her friends, coupled with her fun-loving zest for life, will always remain a cherished memory asset for each heart and mind that she touched.

JoAnne will always be remembered by her loving husband of 31 years, Robert C. Elser; her two beautiful sons: Charlie and Spencer Elser; her beloved nephew Christopher J. Cisek (Veronica); beloved great-nephew and niece: Gunner and Chloe Cisek, Phoenix, AZ; brothers-in-law: Gary M. Elser (Donna) of Liverpool, NY, Daniel J. Elser (John Romero) of Safford, AZ; mother-in-law Elizabeth "Bessie" Share (Elser) of Auburn, NY; a sister, Karen Cisek of Phoenix, AZ; special family member Jessie Mazzeo; JoAnne's best friend from 3rd grade, Cynthia Bishop of Phoenix, AZ; and, the unprecedented social network of special friends and neighbors that knew her, loved her, and always laughed with her.

JoAnne was predeceased by her father, Felix "Flash" Cisek (2006), her mother, the lovely Sheila F. Cisek (2017), and brother-in-law Charles "Uncle Buck" Elser (2019).

JoAnne requested that the happiest and most memorable way to honor her life would be a celebration event. So, family and friends are welcome to join us to celebrate JoAnne's life and share your best stories on February 16, 2022, 4:30 PM-8:30 PM at the Springside Inn/Oak and Vine, 6141 W. Lake Rd., Auburn, NY.

Arrangements are with Langham Funeral Home, LLC. Donations may be made in JoAnne's name to the Upstate Foundation, Inc., (Upstate Cancer Center) 750 East Adams St., CAB326, Syracuse, NY 13210 or to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021

Please visit: Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family and view her "Remembrance of Life."

In closing, as a family we ask that we all consider to live life like Joanne did which was perfectly described by a good friend after JoAnne's passing, "Be a carefree and loving soul; wear some neon, take selfies, give endless hugs, sip on some whiskey, sing Mele Kalikimaka or whatever song comes to mind loud and proud, shout across a store when you see a friend, travel through snowstorms to your local watering hole, throw on red lipstick, and most importantly love your family and friends to no end."