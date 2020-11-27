Joanne C. Terhune

CATO — Joanne C. Terhune, 84, formerly of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born in Auburn, daughter of the late Denzer Campbell, and Fern Pangburn Campbell.

She was a woman who truly loved sharing her faith. She graduated from Cato-Meridian in 1954. She then went to work for Raymond Sant for 40 plus years. She had a strong interest, caring spirit and love for the people in Cato. When she retired she continued her passion for people and enjoyed making and serving meals to people in her community.

She was predeceased by a sister, Vivian Summerville.

Survived by her daughters: Tami (Ted) Pendleton, of Wolcott, Lori (Larry) Keysor, of Cato, and Christie Pope, of Cato; brothers: Roy (Sofie) Campbell, of Baldwinsville, Ray (Janie) Campbell, of Weedsport, and Lee (Angie) Campbell, of Red Creek; sisters: Betty Andrews, of Syracuse, and Valerie (Samuel) Morales, of Aurora, IN; brother-in-law, Fred Summerville; grandchildren: Jordann Pendleton, Connor Pendleton, Derek Keysor, Shayna Burghdorf (Steve) Terpening; four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, a memorial service and burial will be private. Face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers please make donations to CIMVAC, 2496 W. Main St., Cato, and Cato Food Pantry, 2570 E. Main St., Cato. www.catoredcreek.com