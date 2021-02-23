JoAnne (Connery) Whalen

Sept. 24, 1946 - Feb. 21, 2021

CAMILLUS — JoAnne (Connery) Whalen, 74, of Camillus, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, surrounded by her loving children. Born and raised in Auburn, she spent most of her life in the Syracuse area.

JoAnne graduated from Mount Carmel High School and earned an Associate's Degree from Auburn Community College in 1966. She was employed with Bond, Schoeneck and King for over 30 years. JoAnne was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

JoAnne was predeceased by her husband, Jack, in 2006.

Surviving are her daughter, Colleen (Matthew) Sandford, of Camillus; sons: Casey and Christopher, both of Camillus; grandchildren: Colin, Avery, Connor and Stella; brothers: Michael (Nancy) Connery and Joseph (Carol) Connery, both of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. Face coverings are required.