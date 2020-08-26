Joanne Foresman

She graduated from Auburn East High School in 1948 and from Auburn City Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. and at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, Pa. during her husband Arthur's years at Temple University Medical School. She also lived in Abilene, Texas during Arthur's years as a medical officer in the U.S. Air Force and returned to Philadelphia for his residency in dermatology at Skin and Cancer Hospital in Philadelphia.

Returning to Auburn with her husband and two children in 1965, she became a member of the Auburn Service League and the Auburn Children's Theatre (A.C.T.) Board of Directors. She played the female lead of “Sharon” in Finian's Rainbow, the first musical produced by the Auburn Children's Theatre (A.C.T.) in 1969. The Auburn Children's Theater became the Auburn Civic Theatre and later the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. She was a longtime board member and past president. She performed in several theatrical and musical productions in the local community, including every “Palpitations” musical revue sponsored by Auburn Memorial Hospital. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, skiing and bridge. She was a member of the Auburn Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for several years, the Westminster Choir, the Fortnightly and the Westminster Women.