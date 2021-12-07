Joanne Morse

Joanne was born in Newfield, NY to Maynard and Vivian Dee Chaffee on Aug. 28, 1938. She settled in Moravia, NY and worked at Smith Corona for 38 years. After retirement, she continued to grow her love of flowers, gardening and games of all kinds. She was an avid bowler throughout her life and enjoyed spending time with her various groups of friends, especially the Card Sharks. Often referred to as the Queen of Cards, Joanne was able to teach and explain each new game she learned to others. She was an avid watcher of the Game Show Network and all crime shows. Her sense of humor and wit kept everyone around her on their toes. She loved spending time with those around her, and loved getting to know her great-grandchildren. She is dearly missed by so many who loved her.