Joanne Morse
Aug. 28, 1938 - Dec. 3, 2021
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne Morse, 83, the wife of Thomas F. Morse. Joanne, unexpectedly passed on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in her winter home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Joanne was born in Newfield, NY to Maynard and Vivian Dee Chaffee on Aug. 28, 1938. She settled in Moravia, NY and worked at Smith Corona for 38 years. After retirement, she continued to grow her love of flowers, gardening and games of all kinds. She was an avid bowler throughout her life and enjoyed spending time with her various groups of friends, especially the Card Sharks. Often referred to as the Queen of Cards, Joanne was able to teach and explain each new game she learned to others. She was an avid watcher of the Game Show Network and all crime shows. Her sense of humor and wit kept everyone around her on their toes. She loved spending time with those around her, and loved getting to know her great-grandchildren. She is dearly missed by so many who loved her.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers: Phillip and Terry; her two sisters: Laverna Adams and Judy Steve and her longtime companion, Leonard (Hodgie) Barber.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Morse; her two brothers: Tommy and Jack Chaffee; her son, Timothy (Jackie) Morse; four daughters: Sue Morse, Bonnie (Gary) Nye, Penni Morse (Terry Sinclair), Mary Jo Cobb, her stepson, Steve Morse (Debbie); her grandchildren: Rena (Sean) James, Rachel Nye, Ryan Nye, Nate Morse, Jacob (Rhiannon) Cobb, Brittany (Michael) VanWinkle; her four dear great-grandchildren: Lila (6), Vada (2), Emerson (2) and Michael (1), the Barber Family and many friends.
A private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Four Town Ambulance, 109 Main St., Moravia, NY 13118.