Joanne (Muldoon) Calescibetta

AUBURN - Joanne (Muldoon) Calescibetta, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021 in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of the late Jack and Helen (Kott) Muldoon. Joanne was a waitress for more than 30 years at the former Pioneer Restaurant and until her retirement was employed by the State of New York Department of Corrections. Joanne was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan and enjoyed shopping at our local stores. She also was an excellent cook, the best babysitter and just a "great" person to be around. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her three loving children: son Frank (Denise) Calescibetta and their children Thomas and Emily, son Thomas (Denise) and their children Brandy and Cody Davenport, daughter Cathleen (Robert) Dyer, with whom she lived with, their children Robert and Patrick; two sisters: Mary Anne Brooks, Catherine (Paul) Bush; brother James (Joyce) Muldoon; nephews: Todd (Ann) Cottrell, Ryan (Samantha) Muldoon, Kristen (Nick) Newert, Cate White Furney (Dave); several great grandchildren; great nieces; special cousin Patty Keogan Rankin; as well as the Kott, O'Hora, Keogan and Rybash cousins.

Friends are invited to join the family this Wednesday, August 18, 2021 for a calling hour inside of St. Hyacinth's Church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the church on Pulaski St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent the tear that fall

Living our hearts without you

Is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind and true,

And when we needed to talk to someone

We could always count on you.

The special years will not return

When we were all together,

But with the love within our hearts

You will walk with us forever.

