Joanne (Muldoon) Calescibetta

AUBURN - Joanne (Muldoon) Calescibetta, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021 in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of the late Jack and Helen (Kott) Muldoon. Joanne was a waitress for more than 30 years at the former Pioneer Restaurant and until her retirement was employed by the State of New York Department of Corrections. Joanne was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan and enjoyed shopping at our local stores. She also was an excellent cook, the best babysitter and just a "great" person to be around. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her three loving children: son Frank (Denise) Calescibetta and their children Thomas and Emily, son Thomas (Denise) and their children Brandy and Cody Davenport, daughter Cathleen (Robert) Dyer, with whom she lived with, their children Robert and Patrick; two sisters: Mary Anne Brooks, Catherine (Paul) Bush; brother James (Joyce) Muldoon; nephews: Todd (Ann) Cottrell, Ryan (Samantha) Muldoon, Kristen (Nick) Newert, Cate White Furney (Dave); several great grandchildren; great nieces; special cousin Patty Keogan Rankin; as well as the Kott, O'Hora, Keogan and Rybash cousins.